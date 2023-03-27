Opening a Cat Cafe to Share God's Grace

I'm raising funds to open a cat cafe, a space where people can enjoy treats, bond with cats, and experience God's grace together. The cafe will shelter cats and help them find their forever homes, while creating a cozy corner for our community to gather in faith, love, and togetherness. I want to share the good news of Jesus and God's grace through this space, offering a safe place where pet owners can connect with their animals and with each other. Your support would help me bring this vision to life and build a community rooted in love, humility, and the wonderful news of God's love.