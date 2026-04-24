Only Transportation Repair

Hey there, I know this might seem like a small thing, but here it goes. I'm a senior citizen dealing with some major repairs on my old truck. I can't swing a car payment right now! I'm on social security and still working to cover the basics. Living outside of town means taxis, Uber, and Lyft are too pricey, and public transport doesn't reach me. The truck needs a lot of work—transmission, timing chain, and more. I really hate to ask, but it feels like I'm moving one step forward and two steps back. Trying to stay independent and avoid homelessness is tough. If anyone out there can lend a hand, I'd be super grateful. I don't have any pics but found this one that I thought was cute lol. I would like to add that the goal amount is an estimate. I'm not sure if it is possible but I would not be offended if someone wanted to pay the mechanic shop directly as I know there are so many scammers in this world. The vehicle is currently broke down & sitting at the mechanic shop waiting for a final tally $ and word to proceed with repairs. Thank You & Have a Blessed Day