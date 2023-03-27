Ongoing. Open Jam Pbj community events

Feed the Need Northeast is a registered 501c3 organization whose mission is to raise awareness of the challenges of food insecurity and food scarcity. We do this by holding small and large scale community events, called Open Jam events where several hundred to several thousand sandwiches are made and distributed to local communities. Our goal is to also highlight the local agencies who strive to make a difference daily. Education, Engagement and Empathy are the goals to create change. “Making a Difference, it’s part of our Jam.”