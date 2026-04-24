One Last Flight: Flying from Turkey to Apologize F

Hello,My name is Pedro (Murat T.) from Türkiye.In 2025, I met the woman who would change my life in an online game. What started as simple conversation quickly became hours of talking every single day. Only 22 days after our first message, I booked a flight from Turkey to the Philippines to meet her in person. Many people thought I was crazy, but that trip became one of the best decisions of my life.Since then, we’ve built a real relationship across continents. We’ve spent months together in the Philippines, created memories, met family, faced challenges, and dreamed of a future together. She showed me what real love feels like.However, I made serious mistakes.I let fear, jealousy, and insecurity damage the trust between us. I sometimes reacted emotionally instead of communicating with patience. I take full responsibility for the pain I caused. She didn’t deserve that, and I have been working hard to become a better man.We are currently separated. I know that trust cannot be rebuilt through messages alone. Some apologies need to be said while looking into each other’s eyes.This fundraiser is for one last chance — not for luxury, not for a vacation, but to fly to the Philippines, meet her face to face, apologize sincerely, take responsibility, and see if we still have a future.Budget needed: $3,000 USD

Round-trip flight from Türkiye Required hotel for tourist entry Travel insurance & local transportation Basic living expenses for 2-4 weeks Small buffer for emergencies

I’m not asking for anyone to solve my whole life. I’m asking for support for this one important journey.I understand skepticism is normal. I’m happy to provide proof of our past relationship and travel history (while protecting her privacy) to anyone who asks.Whether we rebuild our relationship or find closure, I don’t want to live with “what if” for the rest of my life.Thank you for reading my story.

Even if you can only share it, it means a lot.With sincere gratitude,

Pedro



