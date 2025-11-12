❤️ One Year, One Surgery, One Journey

A year ago, I never imagined my life would look like this.





For the past year, I have been unable to work because of serious problems with my spine. After months of dealing with the pain and medical challenges, I ultimately needed major spinal surgery — an ALIF and an OLIF — along with spinal fusions and the placement of a cage.





This surgery was necessary, but the recovery has been a long and difficult journey. The physical pain and limitations have been challenging, but the emotional and financial toll has been just as overwhelming.





I have now been out of work for an entire year. While I have been doing everything I can to focus on healing and getting my strength back, the bills haven't stopped. Medical bills, ongoing medical expenses, and everyday living expenses have continued to add up while I have been without my normal income.





I never thought I would be in a position where I would have to ask others for financial help. I have always tried to handle things on my own, and asking for help is not easy for me. But after everything this past year has brought, I have reached a point where I truly need support.





I created this Givesendgo to help with medical bills, ongoing medical expenses, and basic living expenses while I continue my recovery and work toward getting back on my feet and, hopefully, back to work.





If you are able to donate, any amount — no matter how small — would mean so much to me. Every contribution will help ease some of the financial burden and allow me to concentrate on healing.





If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing my Givesendgo. A share could reach someone who is able to help, and that would mean more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, checked on me, prayed for me, encouraged me, or simply been there during this difficult year.





This has been one of the hardest chapters of my life, but I'm still fighting, still healing, and still hoping for better days ahead.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️