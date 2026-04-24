Spiritual Mom and dear friend lost it all...

Greetings, family! A dear family/church friend and mentor needs our help today. Sadly, she was scammed out of all of her life savings, essentially everything she had built up to live on beyond her social security and her late husband's modest retirement. The scammers hit her computer first and then engaged her over the phone. They had very specific details about her banking accounts and were able to persuade her to do things she would normally never consider. Truthfully, it was quite frightening how much they knew of her and the details of her banking information! Within a few short hours they had cleaned out her accounts except for a very few dollars.





At 80 years old, she now faces an uncertain future. It's our turn to stand with her. The funds raised will help restore her life savings so she can have the security and stability she needs.





I'm sure you would love to know who it is, but as you might imagine she is very concerned about having any of her information "out there" at this time. Suffice it to say, she is an absolute ROCK and multiyear veteran at Vibrant Church in Columbus and a "spiritual mom" to many.





She has given so much to so many. Your support would mean the world to her and to all of us who love her.