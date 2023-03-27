One More Chance to Give My Children Better Futur

I am asking for help today because I have reached a point where I can no longer carry this burden alone. ❤️

I am a mother fighting to regain financial stability and give my children the security they deserve. Your support will help me clear urgent debts and meet their essential school needs, giving our family a chance to breathe and move forward.

My goal is KSh 200,000: • KSh 150,000 — urgent debt repayment

• KSh 50,000 — my children's school fees and essential education needs

Every contribution, however small, brings me closer to a fresh start. If you cannot give, please share my fundraiser.

Your kindness could help change not just my situation, but my children's future. 🙏❤️