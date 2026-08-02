ONE MAN. $5,000. ONE NEW BEGINNING.

Help HORN Be Ready for the Next Man Coming Home

He has served his time.

He is ready to work, rebuild his life, reconnect with his family, and make different choices.

But when a man walks out of prison, freedom does not come with a home, transportation, work clothes, identification, food, a phone, or money to survive those critical first weeks.

That is where Helping Our Returning Neighbors — H.O.R.N. — steps in.

Recently, H.O.R.N. spent approximately $5,000 helping one returning neighbor get established in the community and begin rebuilding his life.

Now we need to restore those funds so that when the next man comes home, we can be ready for him too.

One man. One second chance. One $5,000 goal.

Why the First Days Matter

Coming home after incarceration can be overwhelming.

A man may be ready to work, but he cannot accept a job if he has no way to get there.

He may be eager to rebuild his life, but without identification, appropriate clothing, food, transportation, communication, or a safe place to stay, even the simplest tasks become enormous obstacles.

These are the moments when a second chance can begin to fall apart.

H.O.R.N. works to keep that from happening.

We don't simply meet a man at the prison gate and wish him good luck.

We walk beside him as he begins again.

What Your Gift Helps Provide

The approximately $5,000 needed to establish one returning neighbor can help cover critical reentry needs such as:

Safe temporary housing and move-in assistance Identification and required documents Transportation to work, appointments, and essential services Work clothing and shoes Food and basic household necessities Phone and communication needs Employment-related expenses Mentoring, guidance, and ongoing reentry support

These may seem like ordinary things.

For a man beginning again with very little, they can mean the difference between stability and crisis, employment and unemployment, hope and discouragement.

Our Relationship Begins Before Release

H.O.R.N.'s work doesn't begin when a man comes home.

Each week, our ministry serves more than 100 men inside Southwest Florida correctional facilities, helping them prepare spiritually and practically for the life they hope to build after incarceration.

We get to know these men.

We teach them.

We encourage them.

We pray with them.

And for those returning to our community, we want to continue walking beside them after the prison gates open.

Our goal is not simply to provide temporary assistance.

Our goal is stability, employment, responsibility, restored relationships, and a genuine opportunity for a different future.

What Could Your Gift Do?

$25 can help provide basic necessities.

$50 can help with transportation, identification, or employment needs.

$100 can help a man through those critical first days after release.

$250 can provide a significant piece of his reentry support.

$500 represents 10% of what it takes to help one returning neighbor become established.

And together—

$5,000 can help give one man the foundation he needs to begin again.

We Already Helped One Man. Help Us Be Ready for the Next.

The $5,000 we are raising is not for something we hope to do someday.

We have already seen what this support can accomplish.

H.O.R.N. recently used these resources helping a returning neighbor establish himself outside prison.

Now we are asking our friends, churches, community members, and people who believe in second chances to help us replenish those funds.

Because another man will come home.

Another man will need transportation.

Another man will need work clothes.

Another man will need somewhere safe to stay.

Another man will need someone to believe that the worst chapter of his life does not have to be the last chapter of his story.

Will You Help Us Be There?

H.O.R.N. is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) ministry built on the belief that redemption is real and lives can change.

We believe accountability matters.

We believe responsibility matters.

We believe work matters.

And we believe that a man who genuinely wants to rebuild his life should not have to do it alone.

Our goal is $5,000.

One returning neighbor.

One opportunity to begin again.

One community choosing to say:

“Your story isn't over.”

Will you help?

If you are able, please give today and share this campaign with someone who believes in second chances.

If you cannot give financially, we ask you to pray for these men, their families, and the work God is doing in their lives.

Every gift matters.

Every prayer matters.

Every person who shares this campaign helps us reach one step farther.

ONE MAN. $5,000. ONE NEW BEGINNING.

Help H.O.R.N. be ready when the next man comes home.

Helping Our Returning Neighbors — H.O.R.N.

A Christ-centered ministry helping returning neighbors rebuild their lives with hope, responsibility, and support.