One Last Step 🎓🙏

Hey friends,





A little over a year ago, I shared that God had placed it on my heart to finish my degree after one of the most difficult seasons of my life.





Many of you know the journey. After my 17-year marriage ended, I had to put my education on hold while I focused on healing, rebuilding, and learning to trust God in ways I never had before. Through it all, God remained faithful. He never left me, never abandoned me, and never stopped working.





Last year, many of you stepped up and helped me continue this journey. Because of your prayers, encouragement, scholarships, and financial support, I was able to complete two more classes, and by God's grace, I earned an A in both of them!





I cannot adequately express how grateful I am to everyone who gave, prayed, shared my posts, and encouraged me along the way. Your generosity didn't just help pay for classes; it reminded me that I wasn't walking this journey alone. Thank you for believing in me and investing in what God is doing in my life. I will never forget it.





Today, I have exciting news:





I am down to ONE FINAL CLASS before graduation.





Honestly, there were moments when I wasn't sure I would ever reach this point, but God has carried me every step of the way.





After scholarships have been applied, I need to raise just $900 to complete my final class and walk across the stage to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Church Ministry with a Minor in Psychology and Counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.





This is the last hurdle.





I don't ask lightly, but if you feel led to help, any amount would be a blessing. If you're unable to give, I would deeply appreciate your prayers and help sharing this post.





When I started this journey years ago, I never imagined all the twists and turns that would come along the way. Looking back now, I can see God's hand in every chapter. What once felt like an ending became the beginning of a new story filled with His grace, healing, and faithfulness.





My heart is to use what God has taught me, both in the classroom and through life's trials, to minister to families, parents, and children who are walking through difficult seasons and remind them that God is still writing their story.





Thank you again to everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, encouraged me, and believed in me. Whether you've given financially, shared a post, sent a message, or simply lifted me up in prayer, you've been part of this journey. This milestone belongs to all of us.





We're almost there.





One final class. One final step. One faithful God.

﻿﻿﻿

Thy Will Be Done,





Davey Akin