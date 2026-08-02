One day at a time

I lost my foot below the right knee from diabetic infection at the beginning of summer. Without medical insurance my bills, a phone, basic day to day living has become a struggle. I’ve been able to stay with relatives but I cannot continue to borrow from them. Social security has a wait time of 330 days in the state of Texas, my job did not offer anything except FMLA which does not do much good when your down to one foot and half of your job involved standing at a desk. If anyone can please help in anyway I will be so grateful!