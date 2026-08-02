On Short Term Dis- Help Me Keep Insurance And Keep

Hello,





On June 3rd I left for the corner store on my scooter and never made it home.





I hit a sunken, broken utility box that looked just like the sidewalk. I was thrown 6 feet. I broke my left femur and needed emergency surgery for a rod and screws, and fractured both of my elbows.





I spent 3 days in the hospital and 15 days in rehab learning to walk again with no walker, crutches, or handrails because I couldn't use either arm.





I'm now on short-term disability and my paycheck is cut by more than half. On July 23rd I found out I have to pay my full insurance premium out-of-pocket while I'm out.





This is where everything fell out of balance.





Right now my current insurance is fully met for the year - so all my follow-ups, imaging, PT, and meds are $0. If I lose it, I will have to switch to my spouse's plan and pay MORE in copays than I pay now.





After paying my current premium, I have about $150 left for the week. My spouse works hard, but that doesn't cover rent, phones, food, and gas to get to doctors. If I have to pay more for new insurance and copays, we can't keep rent and food balanced. I will have to choose between my care and our home.





My left leg and arm are healing, but my right arm still won't fully extend or rotate. My doctor said if I don't keep up with my current care, I will need surgery. Keeping this insurance is the only way to keep my care, avoid a surgery that will cost more, and keep our bills balanced at the same time.





I'm asking for help to keep my current insurance paid through November when my disability ends and I can go back to work.





This fund keeps everything balanced:

1. Keeps my current $0 out-of-pocket care so I can heal and avoid another surgery

2. Keeps rent paid

3. Keeps food on the table





Even $5 helps keep us balanced for another day. Sharing this helps just as much as donating.





Thank you for helping us stay balanced while I heal.

******Time Line******





• June 3, 2026: Hit damaged sunken utility box on scooter, thrown 5-6 ft, left femur fracture + both elbows fractured

• June 3-6: Hospital, emergency surgery for rod & screws in left leg, both arms in temporary braces

• June 6-18: Rehab hospital, 3hrs/day PT, zero weight-bearing on arms, learned to walk with no walker/crutches

• June 18: Released, staples out, leg healing well, arms still with no therapy plan

• Late June/July: New referrals from PCP, custom braces for arms, right arm still can't fully extend/rotate

• July 23: Found out responsible for full insurance premium while on short-term disability

• Now: Premium due Aug 9th, current insurance is at $0 out-of-pocket, risk losing all follow-up care, PT, and possible arm surgery



