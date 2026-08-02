GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

On Short Term Dis- Help Me Keep Insurance And Keep

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTyler Custer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tyler Custer

On Short Term Dis- Help Me Keep Insurance And Keep

Hello,


On June 3rd I left for the corner store on my scooter and never made it home.


I hit a sunken, broken utility box that looked just like the sidewalk. I was thrown 6 feet. I broke my left femur and needed emergency surgery for a rod and screws, and fractured both of my elbows.


I spent 3 days in the hospital and 15 days in rehab learning to walk again with no walker, crutches, or handrails because I couldn't use either arm.


I'm now on short-term disability and my paycheck is cut by more than half. On July 23rd I found out I have to pay my full insurance premium out-of-pocket while I'm out.


This is where everything fell out of balance.


Right now my current insurance is fully met for the year - so all my follow-ups, imaging, PT, and meds are $0. If I lose it, I will have to switch to my spouse's plan and pay MORE in copays than I pay now.


After paying my current premium, I have about $150 left for the week. My spouse works hard, but that doesn't cover rent, phones, food, and gas to get to doctors. If I have to pay more for new insurance and copays, we can't keep rent and food balanced. I will have to choose between my care and our home.


My left leg and arm are healing, but my right arm still won't fully extend or rotate. My doctor said if I don't keep up with my current care, I will need surgery. Keeping this insurance is the only way to keep my care, avoid a surgery that will cost more, and keep our bills balanced at the same time.


I'm asking for help to keep my current insurance paid through November when my disability ends and I can go back to work.


This fund keeps everything balanced:

1. Keeps my current $0 out-of-pocket care so I can heal and avoid another surgery

2. Keeps rent paid

3. Keeps food on the table


Even $5 helps keep us balanced for another day. Sharing this helps just as much as donating.


Thank you for helping us stay balanced while I heal.

******Time Line******


• June 3, 2026: Hit damaged sunken utility box on scooter, thrown 5-6 ft, left femur fracture + both elbows fractured

• June 3-6: Hospital, emergency surgery for rod & screws in left leg, both arms in temporary braces

• June 6-18: Rehab hospital, 3hrs/day PT, zero weight-bearing on arms, learned to walk with no walker/crutches

• June 18: Released, staples out, leg healing well, arms still with no therapy plan

• Late June/July: New referrals from PCP, custom braces for arms, right arm still can't fully extend/rotate

• July 23: Found out responsible for full insurance premium while on short-term disability

• Now: Premium due Aug 9th, current insurance is at $0 out-of-pocket, risk losing all follow-up care, PT, and possible arm surgery


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $330 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve