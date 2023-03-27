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Omar and His Wife: Medical Care and Recovery

Goal£500,000 EGP
Raised£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byomar kamel Abu rahma

Omar and His Wife: Medical Care and Recovery


💔 نداء إنساني عاجل… لا تتركونا وحدنا

أنا عمر، من غزة، موجود حاليًا في مصر للعلاج بعد أن فقدت أطفالي الثلاثة، وبيتي، وقدمي بسبب الحرب.

منذ ذلك اليوم تغيّرت تفاصيل حياتي بالكامل. أستيقظ كل صباح على واقع لا أستطيع تصديقه؛ أطفالي لم يعودوا هنا، وبيتي الذي كان يجمعنا أصبح ركامًا، وأنا أحتاج إلى من يساعدني في أبسط أموري اليومية بسبب فقدان قدمي.

حتى الذهاب إلى العلاج أصبح معاناة، والتنقل من مكان لآخر يحتاج إلى مساعدة وتكاليف لا أستطيع توفيرها. أحيانًا أشعر بالعجز عندما أحتاج إلى شيء بسيط ولا أستطيع الوصول إليه وحدي.

وزوجتي تعيش الألم معي؛ إصاباتها في قدميها ويدها تجعل الحركة صعبة عليها، وتعاني من قِصر في إحدى قدميها، والأخرى فيها شرائح بلاتين والتهابات، وهي بحاجة إلى تدخل جراحي عاجل. نحن نحاول أن نساند بعضنا، رغم أننا في أمسّ الحاجة لمن يسندنا.

نعيش اليوم بلا بيت، بلا أطفال، وبلا أمان، ونحاول فقط أن نكمل الطريق.

أنا بحاجة إلى العلاج وتركيب طرف صناعي مناسب حتى أستطيع المشي والاعتماد على نفسي من جديد، وزوجتي بحاجة إلى علاج عاجل.

🙏 أرجوكم، لا تنظروا إلينا كأرقام أو قصة عابرة. نحن عائلة فقدت كل شيء، وما زلنا نتمسك بالحياة.

أي مساعدة، مهما كانت بسيطة، قد تعني لنا الكثير… قد تكون سببًا في أن أمشي من جديد، وأن تحصل زوجتي على العلاج، وأن نبدأ حياة جديدة بعد كل هذا الألم.

ساعدونا لنقف من جديد… فقد خسرنا الكثير، ولا نريد أن نخسر الأمل أيضًا. 🤲










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