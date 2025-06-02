Old Man Basketball SUMMER Campaign

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,600
Campaign funds will be received by St. Joseph Catholic Church
Every week, our Old Man Basketball group gathers on the hardwood to play some ball and enjoy time with each other. Thanks to the generosity of St. Joe's, we have a gym to play in for free. Now, we want to give back! This is our second coordinated effort to raise funds to support the church and show our appreciation for letting us ball out every Monday night. Our Fall 2024 campaign raised over $1,300! Join us in giving back again, and let’s make a difference together—one shot at a time!
As funds are raised, we will remain in contact with the staff of St. Joseph's to identify a good project fit for these funds. Stay tuned to hear how your generosity will positively benefit the school, students and staff.
Thank you, Saint Joseph Catholic School
Bball thankful
Ite ad Joseph!
In gratitude for the court!
Happy to give my blood, sweat, and cold hard cash money! 💰
