Old Man Basketball SUMMER Campaign

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $1,600

Campaign created by Andrew Robison

Campaign funds will be received by St. Joseph Catholic Church

Every week, our Old Man Basketball group gathers on the hardwood to play some ball and enjoy time with each other. Thanks to the generosity of St. Joe's, we have a gym to play in for free. Now, we want to give back! This is our second coordinated effort to raise funds to support the church and show our appreciation for letting us ball out every Monday night. Our Fall 2024 campaign raised over $1,300! Join us in giving back again, and let’s make a difference together—one shot at a time!

As funds are raised, we will remain in contact with the staff of St. Joseph's to identify a good project fit for these funds. Stay tuned to hear how your generosity will positively benefit the school, students and staff. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
17 days ago

Thank you, Saint Joseph Catholic School

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Chuck
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Josh Keating
$ 25.00 USD
18 days ago

James Ham
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Darko
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jared Klope
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Eddie Cates
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

David King
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bball thankful

Trent MacNamara
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Aron
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Colin DeWitt
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ite ad Joseph!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Justin Golbabai
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

In gratitude for the court!

Scott Kirk
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeremy Alderete
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrew Robison
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to give my blood, sweat, and cold hard cash money! 💰

