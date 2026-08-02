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Replacement Laptop for Preparing Sermons

Goal₱40,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byVan Paul Ligutom

Fundraiser funds will be received by Van Paul Ligutom

Replacement Laptop for Preparing Sermons

Hello everyone,


My name is Van, and I am part of our local church as a preacher, preparing sermons and p lessons. I am reaching out to this community with a humble request for assistance in acquiring a replacement laptop.


A few months ago, I noticed the trackpad becoming difficult to use and the case starting to warp. Upon closer inspection, I realized the battery had become swollen, a condition caused by excessive heat and age. Despite my constant efforts to keep it cool by always having an electric fan pointed directly at it while I worked, the climate here and the strain of running presentation software eventually took their toll.


This situation has left me struggling to prepare my weekly messages. Having the words on the screen helps the elderly members of our congregation follow along and keeps everyone engaged. Without a laptop, this aspect of our worship has become disjointed.


I am not looking for a high-end gaming machine or anything fancy. I simply need a reliable, durable laptop that can handle basic productivity tasks—word processing, running presentation software (like PowerPoint or similar), browsing the web for research, and maybe light video streaming for illustrations. A solid-state drive (SSD) would be a blessing as it would be more resistant to bumps and heat than an old mechanical hard drive.


If anyone has a functioning laptop they are no longer using and would be willing to donate, it would be an immense blessing—not just to me, but to our entire small congregation. It would allow me to return to writing my lessons in peace and ensure that when I stand at the pulpit, the message is clear and accessible to everyone listening.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you can help or not, I pray that God blesses you for your kindness and generosity.

If you have any questions or can assist, please feel free to send me a private message.


With gratitude,

Van - a humble servant of God

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