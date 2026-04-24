Ola's Blessings: Celebrating Young People

Ola's Blessings is a Milton Keynes community initiative creating positive experiences for children and young people. We work with schools and local businesses to recognise achievement, effort, improvement and kindness through meaningful initiatives, experiences and food-led events.





We're raising funds to help us deliver more projects across Milton Keynes. Your support will help cover food, activities, equipment and event costs as we continue this work.





Our aim is simple: create moments that make young people feel recognised, celebrated and supported. Your donation would mean so much to us.