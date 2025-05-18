Support the O'Hearns during Mold Crisis

Patrick and Amanda O’Hearn are going through a mold crisis again! It's not their fault :( They built their new house being EXTRA careful after having been through it before by choosing no carpets, a sealed crawl space with dehumidifiers, french drains, high tech air purifiers throughout the house, and a metal roof. Despite all of this careful planning it was during COVID and because of supply chain issues the roofer cut corners (and admitted to that way later on) and it caused leakages in the roof amongst other issues and thus horrible mold! The family has been SO sick and Amanda O’Hearn has just had her third miscarriage likely due to being in a mold house as her two living children were born in mold-free environments and the other two miscarriages were both in their first mold house. 😩

The family is planning to seek legal action against the builder/roofer and are currently staying with the Kovacs family in Raleigh (they live 3 hours away in Charlotte) so they don’t expose themselves any more while they figure out remediation. Remediation will cost $17,000 and a lawyer will cost $2500. They also have to throw away all porous items including all furniture, clothing, beds etc. They don’t have the upfront money to pay for this so they really need help to get through this crisis! Insurance DOESN'T cover mold :(

Patrick has two jobs (one of which is writing Catholic books). His latest children's book called "The Virtues of the Saints," co-authored with Fr. Calloway is available at the link below. So if you can’t support them with money please consider buying one of these books! Prayers are always needed as well! He’s an amazing writer who loves the Lord and has a huge heart for sharing His love ❤️. Amanda stays home and homeschools the kids. The family struggles month to month to get by already so this crisis just makes everything worse. The family plans to personally pray for all of you!

https://patrickrohearn.com/