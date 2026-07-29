Of Plain Roots: Saving Grace Sanctuary Land Fund

Building a Safe Haven: Of Plain Roots: Saving Grace Sanctuary

​Holding a vision in your heart is one thing, but stepping out in faith to build it is another.

​My heart’s calling is to establish Of Plain Roots: Saving Grace Sanctuary —a self-sufficient, faith-based homestead and sanctuary built to give second chances. It will be a place where men and women battling addiction and homelessness can come off the streets, get clean, learn how to use their hands, and rebuild their lives from the ground up.

​The Vision

​OPR:SGS is designed to be a 50-100+ acre working homestead focused on plain-roots living, hard work, and spiritual restoration. On the farm, residents will:

​Learn Practical Work: Gain hands-on experience building structures, starting seeds, raising livestock, and working the land. ​Grow & Live Self-Sufficiently: Work together daily to tend crops and raise animals to feed the community. ​Restore Their Faith: Read the Word, learn about prayer, worship the Lord, and form a deep, lasting relationship with Christ. ​Heal in Safety: Experience a safe, quiet refuge away from the traps of street life and drug abuse.

​Phase 1: Securing the Land ($13,000 Goal)

​Every great ministry needs a foundation. Our immediate goal of $13,000 is set specifically to secure the down payment for the acreage needed to get this dream off the ground and build our first structures.

​Every single dollar given to this campaign goes directly into a dedicated account set aside exclusively for the OPR:SGS Land Fund.

​How You Can Help

​If God puts this mission on your heart, we invite you to stand with us in making this sanctuary a reality:

​Pray: Pray for wisdom, for the right piece of land, and for the lives that will be saved through this sanctuary. ​Give: Any contribution—big or small—brings us one step closer to putting down roots. ​Share: Please share this link on Facebook, Instagram, and with your church community.

​Thank you for being a part of this journey of redemption, hard work, and grace.

​"Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans." – Proverbs 16:3