Launch OASIS in Atlanta Documentary

The documentary, “Oasis in Atlanta”, is the culmination of many years of effort on the part of many people, one of whom is no longer among the living. Seeing it come to fruition generates strong feelings of gratitude and accomplishment.

Oasis in Atlanta, may appear to be purely a historical narrative of events in Atlanta during the peak years of the Civil Rights movement, the 1950’s and 1960’s. It is that and much more. It is the story of how Atlanta mostly avoided the turbulence that rocked other Southern cities. It rightly gives credit for this where it is deserved: the far-reaching impact of Jesus Christ.

Of course, most people are aware of the work of ministers in the movement: The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr; Reverend Ralph David Abernathy, Sr; Reverend Andrew Young; Reverend Jesse Jackson; Reverend Joseph Lowery and others. Most, however, are unaware of the existence of cooperation that existed in Atlanta between white and black ministers. This documentary tells that story.

Given the attitudes of the time, these ministers risked life, limb, and career, as well as the lives of their families, to make major changes in this major Southern city. Each one credited the impact on their lives of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Their efforts filtered down into their congregations, causing housewives and businessmen to work tirelessly to keep the public schools open and bring about peaceful desegregation that escaped other Southern Cities.

This has been a labor of love. It has had many starts and stops. As my personal relationship with Jesus Christ has grown, this project has become exponentially more important and pressing to my soul.

Thanks to the availability of other documentaries and printed materials, much of this story will be told in the words of the participants of the events in those years. The existence of the living Christ is unmistakable.

This work would not be possible without the help and persistence of Nea Paris of Paris Campaigns, Chattanooga, TN and the husband and wife team of Kevin and Janelle Batts of Red River Media, Dallas, TX. I have no doubt that God placed them in my life and gave them a calling to make this project possible.