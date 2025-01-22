Oak Hill Ralston Pool

🚨 **Help Us Reopen Oak Hill Pool!** 🚨

Oak Hill Pool has been a cornerstone of our community, providing a safe and fun place for families, kids, and neighbors to come together. Help us raise $30,000 in the next 30 days.

We can make this happen with your support! Every dollar counts—whether it’s $5, $50, or $500, your donation will help us bring back this cherished resource.

💦 Let’s invest in our community and give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the pool once again. Together, we can make a splash!

Please share and spread the word! Let’s make this dream a reality for Oak Hill!

#OakHillPool #CommunityStrong #MakeASplash