Oak Hill Ralston Pool

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $200
🚨 **Help Us Reopen Oak Hill Pool!** 🚨
Oak Hill Pool has been a cornerstone of our community, providing a safe and fun place for families, kids, and neighbors to come together. Help us raise $30,000 in the next 30 days.
We can make this happen with your support! Every dollar counts—whether it’s $5, $50, or $500, your donation will help us bring back this cherished resource.
💦 Let’s invest in our community and give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the pool once again. Together, we can make a splash!
Please share and spread the word! Let’s make this dream a reality for Oak Hill!
#OakHillPool #CommunityStrong #MakeASplash
Oak Hill Pool is where so many of us spent our summers! Swimming lessons, swim team, diving team, even water ballet! The memories are worth every penny we can give!
Oak hill was my home as a child as well as my first job as a lifeguard!
