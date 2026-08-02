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O mașină, o șansă la un viitor mai bun pentru fami

Goallei 35,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created bySamarappulige Fernando

O mașină, o șansă la un viitor mai bun pentru fami

Ajută-mă să îmi cumpăr prima mașină și să ofer familiei mele un viitor mai bun


Nu mi-a fost ușor să scriu această poveste și să cer ajutorul unor oameni pe care nu îi cunosc. Dar am decis să încerc, pentru că pentru mine această mașină înseamnă mult mai mult decât un simplu autoturism.

Muncesc cu normă întreagă și încerc din toate puterile să îmi construiesc o viață mai stabilă. Fac toate acestea nu doar pentru mine, ci mai ales pentru familia mea.

Am reușit să strâng și să pun deoparte cea mai mare parte din banii necesari pentru prima mea mașină. Nu cer cuiva să îmi cumpere o mașină. Am muncit și am făcut sacrificii ca să ajung până aici.


Dar încă îmi lipsesc 6.000 de euro.

Am încercat să obțin un credit bancar pentru suma rămasă, însă, din cauza situației mele actuale, nu am reușit să fiu aprobat. A fost greu să accept acest lucru, mai ales după ce am încercat să găsesc toate soluțiile posibile singur.

Pentru mine, această mașină nu este un lux.


Este o șansă de a munci mai mult și de a câștiga mai mult.


Vreau să îmi păstrez locul de muncă actual și, în timpul liber, să fac livrări și, dacă voi putea, să lucrez și în domeniul transportului alternativ. Vreau să folosesc fiecare oră liberă pentru a obține un venit suplimentar.

Banii câștigați în plus nu sunt pentru o viață luxoasă.


Vreau să îi folosesc pentru familia mea.

Vreau să pot să îi ajut mai mult, să am mai multă stabilitate și să nu mai trăiesc cu aceeași grijă pentru fiecare cheltuială neașteptată.


Știu că 6.000 de euro este o sumă mare și înțeleg perfect că nu toată lumea își permite să doneze. Dar chiar și o sumă mică poate face o diferență pentru mine.


Iar dacă nu puteți dona, o simplă distribuire a acestei campanii poate ajuta enorm.

Nu caut o scurtătură și nu vreau să primesc o viață mai bună fără să muncesc pentru ea.


Vreau doar o șansă să pot munci mai mult și să construiesc singur un viitor mai bun pentru familia mea.


Aceasta ar fi prima mea mașină, dar pentru mine reprezintă mult mai mult decât atât.


Reprezintă speranță.

Reprezintă o oportunitate.

Reprezintă un nou început.

Vă mulțumesc din suflet că v-ați oprit să citiți povestea mea.


Orice ajutor, oricât de mic, înseamnă enorm pentru mine și familia mea.


Vă mulțumesc!


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