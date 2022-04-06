Campaign Image

High Court Legal Challenge Fund

Goal:

 AUD $10,500

Raised:

 AUD $5,370

Campaign created by Lawful Contracts Team

Campaign funds will be received by Shane Taylor

All Australians are invited to be part of applications to the High Court with genuine cases using the authority of High Court case law arising out of the interpretation of the Constitution. The Constitution is still very much alive and active and binding on all courts and judges and people of every state of our great county (clause 5). It exists as a restraint upon the governments of the states and commonwealth. 


Many of the cases constructed are novel, groundbreaking and precedent setting and of course always for the freedoms of the Australian people as a whole. There is no case that is merely for the rights of a single person but they have great importance and general application. We the Australian people must become more interested and knowledgeable about the Constitution and our guarantees and protections in it.


We have experienced hundreds of thousands in protests in the streets of our cities during the past years against mandates and lockdowns etc but mostly these voices are ignored by lawmakers and governments as it puts no legal obligation upon them. The real protest is being able to take the Constitution to the highest Court in the land to enforce its efficacy to invalidate bad acts. It does not take thousands but it only takes one person to win a case for the rights of everyone in the land. This method is surprisingly very simple and very powerful.


Each case costs a touch over $4K. Some plaintiffs are self funded, some applications are by plaintiffs who are pensioners who get to apply for free. All the plaintiffs that stand up are your willing Australian heroes that need our support.


Please take a look at the cases that have been lodged and know that any donation you make is used for the furtherance of our constitutional rights and legal standing in this land.


The ONLY way to control the executive and legislative is with legal enforcement by the judiciary. Our fight is for justice and for the peace and prosperity for our generation and for our children and their futures. Australians united, peacefully and lawfully are an unstoppable power.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1451.30 AUD
2 years ago

Thanks for the amazing work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 700.05 AUD
2 years ago

Jelly Bean
$ 72.39 AUD
2 years ago

Such a strong team effort. You guys are doing amazing things. We're praying for Australia, for truth, and for righteous government.

Anonymous Giver
$ 36.79 AUD
2 years ago

Further funds are coming from other donars I have spoke to.

Anonymous Giver
$ 744.57 AUD
2 years ago

United we stand! Divided we fall! Time for Justice by flesh & blood Sovereighn beings! Keep up the great work!

Huge Fan of Lawful Contracts
$ 74.61 AUD
2 years ago

Such phenomenal work is being done by the Lawful Contracts team. Keeping you in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 744.51 AUD
2 years ago

Justice will be served so help me God. I acknowledge and pay respects to the First Nations People of this sacred land and waterways to all the Elders, past, present and emerging each of your Ancestors reading this and to the co-creation of a humanity driven by the values of love, compassion, humility, justice and freedom - the values of our First Nations people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 74.76 AUD
2 years ago

We must hold these political leaders accountable and restore the Australian publics faith in THEIR Constitution! Keep up the great work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.52 AUD
2 years ago

Mark S
$ 3.78 AUD
2 years ago

Flying with a Fiver

Shane Taylor
$ 3.79 AUD
2 years ago

