High Court Legal Challenge Fund

All Australians are invited to be part of applications to the High Court with genuine cases using the authority of High Court case law arising out of the interpretation of the Constitution. The Constitution is still very much alive and active and binding on all courts and judges and people of every state of our great county (clause 5). It exists as a restraint upon the governments of the states and commonwealth.
Thanks for the amazing work!
Such a strong team effort. You guys are doing amazing things. We're praying for Australia, for truth, and for righteous government.
Further funds are coming from other donars I have spoke to.
United we stand! Divided we fall! Time for Justice by flesh & blood Sovereighn beings! Keep up the great work!
Such phenomenal work is being done by the Lawful Contracts team. Keeping you in our prayers.
Justice will be served so help me God. I acknowledge and pay respects to the First Nations People of this sacred land and waterways to all the Elders, past, present and emerging each of your Ancestors reading this and to the co-creation of a humanity driven by the values of love, compassion, humility, justice and freedom - the values of our First Nations people.
We must hold these political leaders accountable and restore the Australian publics faith in THEIR Constitution! Keep up the great work!
