North Africa backpack Missions Trip

I am a homeschooled student and faithful follower of Jesus, and I've always wanted to go to Africa for a mission trip. When I was 12 years old, I was studying about Africa for school and while I was working on my worksheet, I heard the Lord's voice speak to me so clearly. He told me to go to Africa and do mission work there. Ever since that moment I knew that one day I was going to get there. I'm 16 now and God has opened a door for me to go to help kids in need. I always knew that when I did get to go that it would be to help kids. And now that time has come for me to do what God has called me to do for a little over 3 years now, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity.

Focus: We'll distribute school supplies and backpacks, impacting families in North Africa.

Type: Evangelism, Outreach



