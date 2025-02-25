Help Save Noma

On Friday, my daughter Danielle’s sweet 9 year-old kitten, Noma, severely broke her right, front leg after jumping into the engine bay of a running car and getting caught in the serpentine belt. They didn’t know she had been injured until she came out of hiding Sunday night. They rushed her into the first vet who would do X-rays Monday 2/24. Given the severity of the humeral fracture, the vet recommended amputation. After spending 2.5 hours calling every vet within 200 miles, they were able to find one who will perform the surgery on Wednesday 2/26. They have applied for many emergency veterinary care grants, but since it has been many days since Noma’s injury, they can’t wait on grant approval before getting her into surgery. Noma is most definitely a mama’s girl. Luna, their 6 year-old dog, is her best friend. Noma follows my 6 year-old grandson, Alex, everywhere he goes. She comes running when they pull in the driveway and is all too eager to help with daily tasks while perched on Danielle’s shoulder. They call her their little parrot. Funds have been the only thing getting in the way of her care, as this is a very unexpected expense. All prayers and/or donations are SO greatly appreciated! We can’t wait to see her get back to her spunky, happy, healthy self. She is such a sweet kitten with a long life ahead of her. Thank you for your support!