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Noah's Healing Journey

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byRachael Wilkins

Noah's Healing Journey

On July 18, 2026, 6-year-old Noah Mercer suffered serious injuries in a go-cart accident. He was a passenger in the go-cart when it hit a fence post at a high rate of speed and his face hit the roll bar, breaking several bones in his face and his skull. In addition to his nose, eye socket and forehead being broken, his vision was also affected. After being initially rushed to the hospital nearest his home in Burnet County, he was transported by life-flight to Dell Children's Hospital in Austin.


Noah's family's insurance only covers a portion of his medical expenses. His initial injuries were treated, including a bone-graft from his hip to repair his forehead. The surgeries needed to reconstruct his face and head have to be done over time. While some operations have already taken place, some will have to wait until the first surgeries heal, and even more will have to wait until he gets a little older and the bones in his face and head grow.


Additionally, to ensure his safety when he is able to return to school. Noah will be enrolled in a private school later this fall, with smaller class sizes and more individualized instruction as his body continues to heal.


In addition to Noah's medical and school bills, there are also some medical expenses for his sister, who was driving the go cart when it flipped. Thankfully, her injuries were not as serious, but those bills will also be coming soon.


The Mercer family very much appreciates the love, prayer and support they are receiving during this time of helping Noah through his long road to recovery. Any financial gifts made here will go toward his extensive medical bills and his private schooling later this fall. Any overage will be placed into a fund to help cover future surgeries.


Thank you for praying with us for full provision for the financial need, and for the family to continue to feel the love of Jesus wrap around them during this time. Noah is a miracle, and we know God has great things in store for him and his family.



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