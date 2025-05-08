Campaign Image

Supporting Rachel Russell After Her Husband's Passing

 USD $7,000

 USD $250

Campaign created by Mark Goll

Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Russell

We're raising support for Rachel Russell, whose husband Noah passed away on May 5th 2025 after a battle with aggressive cancer. Noah was a true friend and man of integrity, who always put others first, and his passing has left a huge void in Rachel's life. Your contribution will help Rachel with the financial burdens she is now facing, such as medical bills and daily living expenses. Your support will go a long way in helping Rachel move forward during this difficult time.

