No Place Like Home

Lately, I've been feeling like I've been away from something that's always felt familiar to me. There's a certain place, a certain atmosphere, and with ICE and DHS all over, that sense of belonging has felt difficult. Although I've been a legal citizen, sometimes I catch myself thinking about what it would be like to leave everything I've built here behind.





I've decided to make that move. The funds will help cover housing and transport through this journey. Your support would mean so much as I take this step toward where I'm meant to be.