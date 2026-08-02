No One Should Lose to Cancer Over a Price Tag

Every day, cancer patients hear the same devastating words: "There's a treatment that could help you, but it's out of reach."





HEATTTOcurecancer exists to change that. We help patients access hyperthermia therapy, a heat-based treatment that works alongside radiation and chemo, weakening cancer cells so standard care works harder. The National Cancer Institute recognizes it may improve outcomes for certain cancers, yet few U.S. centers offer it, and insurance rarely pays. For most families, cost is the only barrier.





We stand in the gap. We walk with each patient, help tell their story, and cover the costs between them and treatment. Every gift, large or small, moves a patient closer to healing.





For many, this treatment is the hope they've been praying for. You can be part of the answer. Share this with your church and community, and pray for our patients; we mean it when we say prayer is a gift.





For non-cash gifts, contact admin@heatttocurecancer.com.