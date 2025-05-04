Litigation For Religious Freedom From Enumeration

Funds are immediately needed to print a petition being sent to the U.S. Supreme Court. David Alan Carmichael is leading the litigation to reverse the government's demands that he and other religious objectors make the SSN a part of their identities. David's passport was revoked after he attempted to get help for other American U.S. citizens or nationals who have a sincere religious conviction against confessing an SSN as validation of their identity. After 4 years of litigation without a lawyer, the government begrudgingly renewed or replaced passports for David and those who joined his litigation. Instead of a judgment in his and their favor, David's case was dismissed with prejudice against him as moot, without David obtaining the discovery and damages that were demanded in the suit. The passport agency continues to treat other people unlawfully like they did David and his associates. The dismissal without exposing the bureaucrats' unlawful conduct has emboldened them to repeat their practices having no expectation of accountability.

David is petitioning the Supreme Court to take up his appeal and rule that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act's "appropriate relief" allows for damages against the United States and/or those who knowingly and unlawfully stripped the right to travel from David and others, notwithstanding their formal and sincere requests for religious accommodation. The Damages claim maintains David's standing to pursue the full due process that is necessary to expose the root of the agency's policy and procedure problems and to expose the identities and culpability of those who had a duty to know that they were breaking the law and injuring the complainants.

According to the Social Security Administration, the Social Security Act does not require anyone to obtain a Social Security Number to live or work in the United States. Yet, the U.S. and State governments using their regulatory power to coerce businesses, banks, and State governments to make the SSN to work like the number of the beast warned about in the Bible, book of Revelation. Section 666 of the U.S. Health and Human Services Code forces State governments to require an SSN to apply for a professional, occupational, recreational, driver's or marriage license (42 USC § 666(a)(13). The TSA is demanding a REAL ID to travel by commercial transportation, demanding people to identify with an SSN or prove they are ineligible, notwithstanding that there is no law demanding anyone to obtain the number. The next step is forcing everyone to scan the natural marks on their foreheads and hands in order to do things that people were free to do before the advent of the SSN, or which were things that people could do with ID that did or did not demand an SSN. We've made some headway in the litigation when the District Court ruled against the government in their first motion for dismissal, saying that the government did not prove a compelling interest of government to demand an SSN from David and his affiliates, Carmichael, et al. v. Pompeo, et al., 486 F. Supp. 3d 360 (Aug. 28, 2020).

The current need is to print at least 45 copies of the petition for writ of certiorari and the appendix referenced by the petition. We submitted one copy of the petition and the appendix on 8 1/2 x 11" paper, along with a motion for enlargement of time to be able to get the 45 copies of the petition and appendix printed in book form. Chief Justice John Roberts granted the motion and reset the schedule for June 13, 2025. We need the funds as soon as possible so the printer is released to take on the job soon enough to print and deliver the documents by the June 13th deadline.

We also have the need to identify a gifted lawyer who can draft the formal brief after the petition is approved, and present the oral argument. We will need to fund that effort, which will be in the many tens of thousands of dollars. When we prevail substantially, we may have relief for lawyer's fees under the Equal Access to Justice Act. David succeeded in obtaining lawyer's fees in his similar religious protection litigation 20 years ago, Carmichael v. United States, 70 Fed. Cl. 81 (2006).

The conviction that Carmichael and his affiliates cannot identify with the 'voluntary-as-a-matter-of-law' SSN may not be a mainstream belief and practice, but it is an exercise of religion that needs to be protected for the benefit of religious protection for all.