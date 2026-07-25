Nistler Family Medical Expenses

Jake and Ximena Nistler have been blessed with 3 beautiful boys--Miguel, Carlitos, and Timothy. Miguel just celebrated his 4th birthday, Carlitos is 2 years old, and Timothy is 6 months old.





Their family has been faced with several medical expenses while caring for their younger sons. Timothy has Trisomy 21. He spent several months in the NICU after he was born, had a G-tube placed, has needed ongoing oxygen support, and the family just returned from a 2 week stay in Denver where Timothy underwent heart surgery. He is currently recovering at home. Carlitos has a rare genetic condition that has required spinal surgery. In July, the family will be spending a week in Kalispell where he will likely require a second surgery on his spine. While Jake and Ximena are so grateful to have the wonderful doctors and care teams available to treat their children and help them grow and thrive, that continual need for specialized care comes with a high cost and extensive travel.





The Nistlers are a beautiful family and an inspiring example of faith in our community. They have immense gratitude for all of the prayers and support they have received from friends and family! If you would like to help lift them up, GiveSendGo is a simple way to give them practical support in their time of need. Let's show some love to this incredible family!