PBA Dance trip to Korea

Hi everyone!

I’m beyond grateful and excited to share that I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to travel to South Korea with Palm Beach Atlantic University to participate in the A-San International Dance Festival!

At this international event, I’ll have the chance to represent the United States, share our culture through dance, and experience the beauty of cultural dance from all around the world. I’ll also be taking classes and connecting with professional Korean artists, learning from their unique perspectives and growing as both a dancer and a person!

As I perform, I hope to shine the light of Jesus and build meaningful relationships with dancers from across the world.

The cost of the trip is $2,000, and I’m trusting that God will provide every step of the way. If you feel led to support me financially, I would be deeply thankful. More than anything, I ask for prayers for provision, preparation, safety, and that I can be a vessel throughout this trip.

Thank you so much for being part of this with me! ❤️