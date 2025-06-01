Nicole's Kidney Donation

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $2,030
Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Thieme
In the last year, my fiancé, Rob and I have been on a journey we never expected. Last summer we found out Rob has End Stage Renal Disease and is in need of a kidney transplant. He has since been put on dialysis where he hooks up to a machine every night for 8 hours that acts as an artificial kidney. There are over 90,000 people on the transplant list waiting for a kidney in the United States and the average wait time is 2-8 years on the National list. After doing a bit of research, I came across information on living donors. This is where a person can willingly donate one of their own kidneys to someone in need of a transplant so the recipient can get a second chance at life! Of course I decided to start the evaluation process immediately to see if I could donate. After going through all of the extensive testing and getting approved to donate, my surgery is now set for June 4th! While I'm not a direct match for Rob, I am able to donate on his behalf through something called The Paired Exchange Program through the National Kidney Registry. Once I have donated, Rob will be placed in a live donor database awaiting a match. This will give him the opportunity to get a kidney sooner from another live donor and have a chance to get his life and adventurous self back! I am creating this fundraiser to help with bills and food as I will be unable to work during my recovery. If I go over my goal or have anything left after I am able to return to work, I will be donating those funds to an organization that focuses on kidney research so that some day, we may have a future free of a kidney transplant list!
You are amazing, Nicole!🌟 I am praying for you and Rob, both!🙏 I hope your healing goes well! Love you!🫶
Your 2nd mom loves you. Thanks for opening your heart to my daughter and me and to others.
Best of wishes to you and your fiancée during this tough time!
When I was young I asked my grandmother why she always woke up at 6 am every morning and she replied, "Not everyone got to wake up today but I did so I don't want to waste it." No one will ever doubt your days are worthwhile, especially with such a selfless act. Prayers to both of you and may you weather this storm to come out stronger together.
Best wishes to you both.♥️
Thinking of you and your bravery.
We all love ya. Certainly don’t need a new heart because you’ve already got a real good one. Hoping for a speedy recovery and a speedy kidney for Rob!
You are wonderful Nicole! I'll be sending positive energy to you and Rob. -Mark
You got this! Always and forever. Sorry can't help much, but want to help best I can :)
Nicole, I think you are a shining example in SO MANY WAYS of what a decent human being should be. You're awesome!
Sending prayers for a quick recovery for you and praying a kidney match soon follows!
