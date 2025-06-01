Nicole's Kidney Donation

In the last year, my fiancé, Rob and I have been on a journey we never expected. Last summer we found out Rob has End Stage Renal Disease and is in need of a kidney transplant. He has since been put on dialysis where he hooks up to a machine every night for 8 hours that acts as an artificial kidney. There are over 90,000 people on the transplant list waiting for a kidney in the United States and the average wait time is 2-8 years on the National list. After doing a bit of research, I came across information on living donors. This is where a person can willingly donate one of their own kidneys to someone in need of a transplant so the recipient can get a second chance at life! Of course I decided to start the evaluation process immediately to see if I could donate. After going through all of the extensive testing and getting approved to donate, my surgery is now set for June 4th! While I'm not a direct match for Rob, I am able to donate on his behalf through something called The Paired Exchange Program through the National Kidney Registry. Once I have donated, Rob will be placed in a live donor database awaiting a match. This will give him the opportunity to get a kidney sooner from another live donor and have a chance to get his life and adventurous self back! I am creating this fundraiser to help with bills and food as I will be unable to work during my recovery. If I go over my goal or have anything left after I am able to return to work, I will be donating those funds to an organization that focuses on kidney research so that some day, we may have a future free of a kidney transplant list!