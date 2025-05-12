Help Nico Intern in DC

Hello everyone! My name is Nico Delgado, and I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I've been offered an incredible opportunity to work in Washington D.C. for Congressman Abe Hamadeh this summer! As an 18-year-old with a passion for politics and public service, I can't think of a better way to kickstart my career than by working alongside one of the most influential leaders in our country.

However, as you can imagine, living in DC for two months doesn't come cheap. I need your help to make this dream a reality! Your generosity will go directly towards covering my lodging, travel, and other expenses while I'm there. Every little bit counts, so please donate if you can – even the smallest amount makes a big difference.

I'm so grateful for your support and can't wait to share this journey with all of you! Thank you for considering contributing to my fundraising campaign. Together, we can make this dream a reality! #NicosDCAdventure #GiveSendGo #DCBound