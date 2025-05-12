Help Nico Intern in DC

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,555
Campaign funds will be received by Nico Delgado
Hello everyone! My name is Nico Delgado, and I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I've been offered an incredible opportunity to work in Washington D.C. for Congressman Abe Hamadeh this summer! As an 18-year-old with a passion for politics and public service, I can't think of a better way to kickstart my career than by working alongside one of the most influential leaders in our country.
However, as you can imagine, living in DC for two months doesn't come cheap. I need your help to make this dream a reality! Your generosity will go directly towards covering my lodging, travel, and other expenses while I'm there. Every little bit counts, so please donate if you can – even the smallest amount makes a big difference.
I'm so grateful for your support and can't wait to share this journey with all of you! Thank you for considering contributing to my fundraising campaign. Together, we can make this dream a reality! #NicosDCAdventure #GiveSendGo #DCBound
We're all so proud of you! Go get 'em!
Enjoy DC and don't hang out with Nicolas Cage.
Congratulations on finishing high school and have fun in D.C.!!
So proud of the great work you are doing!
Go get it bud!
Best wishes!
So proud of you! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸😁
Go crush it over there, Nico! We need you!
So excited for you! Go and show them what you’ve got….a big heart, ambition, and integrity!
Money well spent! Learn all you can but stay safe!
Go fix stuff!
Nico I support you, but PLEASE be careful. I'm betting many people go to DC with good intentions, but are corrupted by honey pot traps, influence or $$$. If you are a believer please pray everyday when you're there
Enjoy your internship!
Work hard Nico. Congratulations
