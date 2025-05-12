Campaign Image

Help Nico Intern in DC

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,555

Campaign created by Nico Delgado

Campaign funds will be received by Nico Delgado

Hello everyone! My name is Nico Delgado, and I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I've been offered an incredible opportunity to work in Washington D.C. for Congressman Abe Hamadeh this summer! As an 18-year-old with a passion for politics and public service, I can't think of a better way to kickstart my career than by working alongside one of the most influential leaders in our country.

However, as you can imagine, living in DC for two months doesn't come cheap. I need your help to make this dream a reality! Your generosity will go directly towards covering my lodging, travel, and other expenses while I'm there. Every little bit counts, so please donate if you can – even the smallest amount makes a big difference.

I'm so grateful for your support and can't wait to share this journey with all of you! Thank you for considering contributing to my fundraising campaign. Together, we can make this dream a reality! #NicosDCAdventure #GiveSendGo #DCBound

Recent Donations
Show:
Andrea Mullins
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We're all so proud of you! Go get 'em!

JS LYONS
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Enjoy DC and don't hang out with Nicolas Cage.

Carisa Feierabend
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations on finishing high school and have fun in D.C.!!

James Ruehmann
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Russell Bower
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

John Tamborrino
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Joanie Brewer
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So proud of the great work you are doing!

Luke R
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Go get it bud!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes!

Lisa Leisy
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

So proud of you! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸😁

Kylie Barber
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Go crush it over there, Nico! We need you!

Catherine
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So excited for you! Go and show them what you’ve got….a big heart, ambition, and integrity!

Kathi McMichael
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Money well spent! Learn all you can but stay safe!

Bob Hillis
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Go fix stuff!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Nico I support you, but PLEASE be careful. I'm betting many people go to DC with good intentions, but are corrupted by honey pot traps, influence or $$$. If you are a believer please pray everyday when you're there

Jeff Weninger
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephanie
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Enjoy your internship!

lidia heard
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Work hard Nico. Congratulations

DEAN FULLER
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

