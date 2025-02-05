BBC Missions Trip to Honduras

Help Send me to Honduras on a Mission Trip with Bible Baptist Church!

I am incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to travel to Honduras on a mission trip with my church. This isn’t just a trip—it’s a chance to serve others, share the Gospel, and be the hands and feet of Jesus in a community that desperately needs hope and encouragement.





Why This Mission Matters

Honduras is a country filled with beautiful people but significant hardships. Many families struggle with poverty, limited access to resources, and a deep need for the love of Christ. This mission trip will allow us to:

🙏 Share the Gospel with those who have never heard it.

🤝 Support local ministries that are working tirelessly to help their communities.

❤️ Meet physical and spiritual needs by providing practical aid and encouragement.





How You Can Be Part of This Mission

To make this trip possible, I need to raise funds to cover travel, lodging, food, and outreach supplies. Every donation will help make a real impact, whether big or small. Your support will:

✔️ Enable me to go and serve

✔️ Provide materials and resources for outreach

✔️ Help spread the message of Christ in Honduras





If you feel led to give, I would be so grateful. But even if you can’t give financially, please pray for our team—for safe travels, open hearts, and God’s guidance as we serve.





I look forward to sharing the incredible testimonies of what God does through this trip. Thank you for being part of this journey with me!





📖 "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’" – Isaiah 6:8







