Woods Family Moving to Spain in 2026

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $525
Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Woods
Dear friends,
We’re thrilled to share that Nick, Kristin, and their family are answering God’s call to serve in Madrid, Spain, beginning in the spring of 2026. Their mission? To collaborate with the local church to make disciples among sub-Saharan Africans in Spain.
As they prepare for this incredible new chapter, we want to come alongside them in a tangible way. Starting fresh in a new country means they will need to furnish their home from the ground up—beds for the kids, appliances, dishes, and daily essentials to make their house a home.
Would you consider blessing their family as they step out in faith?
Your generous gift—no matter the amount—will help provide comfort, stability, and a strong foundation as they begin their ministry. Let’s send them off knowing they are deeply supported and loved.
Thank you for being part of their story.
We're praying for you.
Praying for you all
Love y'all!!
May the Lord graciously provide for your every need in His perfect timing. Thank you for your faithful service to the Lord’s work in the nations!
Blessings. From one of your Sychar family sent with His love.
