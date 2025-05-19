Woods Family Moving to Spain in 2026

Dear friends,

We’re thrilled to share that Nick, Kristin, and their family are answering God’s call to serve in Madrid, Spain, beginning in the spring of 2026. Their mission? To collaborate with the local church to make disciples among sub-Saharan Africans in Spain.

As they prepare for this incredible new chapter, we want to come alongside them in a tangible way. Starting fresh in a new country means they will need to furnish their home from the ground up—beds for the kids, appliances, dishes, and daily essentials to make their house a home.

Would you consider blessing their family as they step out in faith?

Your generous gift—no matter the amount—will help provide comfort, stability, and a strong foundation as they begin their ministry. Let’s send them off knowing they are deeply supported and loved.

Thank you for being part of their story.