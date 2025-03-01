Campaign Image

Campaign created by Ford Andersen

Nicholas Cooper

Nicholas Cooper was involved in a traffic accident that took his life. He was an outstanding young man that was always there to lend a hand and was of the utmost integrity. He will be greatly missed but not ever forgotten. We are trying to raise money to help his family tranport him back home to Georgia and pay for the end of life services. 

