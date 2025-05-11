David vs Goliath Help NYC Homeowners FIGHT!

What’s Happening

New York City homeowners are being crushed by laws written for corporations, not communities. While the hotel lobby and Airbnb fight for dominance, small homeowners—real people—are being stripped of their rights and labeled as landlords by a city government prioritizing profit over people.

🏪 Financial devastation

🚫 Government overreach

🛑 Enforcement laws meant for illegal hotels are targeting families

Why We’re Fighting

We are New York Homeowners Alliance, and we’ve crafted a legislative solution—Intro 948—that restores balance:

✔️ Protects small homeowners

✔️ Supports long- and short-term renters

✔️ Rebuilds local economies devastated by COVID and Local Law 18

✔️ Provides real oversight without overreach

Wasn’t this the original goal of Local Law 18? Because it’s failed—and New Yorkers are paying the price.

Who I Am

My name is Tony Lindsay, a Brooklyn homeowner, author, filmmaker, public speaker—and founder of NYHOA. I created this movement because I’ve lived the struggle firsthand. I’m not waiting for change—I’m building it.

How You Can Help

Your donation will help us:

Push Intro 948 to a City Council hearing

Launch a public awareness/media campaign

Cover legal and organizing costs

🔥 Our Call to Action

This is David vs. Goliath—and we are David.

This is about our rights.

Our homes.

Our freedom.

The government doesn’t belong inside our homes—

and we won’t let them in.





﻿ 💸 Suggested Giving Levels (Optional but Powerful):

$25 – Share the Story (Support our digital outreach)

$50 – Fuel the Fight (Help cover printing, organizing, social media costs)

$100 – Protect a Home (Support legal action and advocacy)

$250 – Sponsor a Borough (Fund local campaign chapters in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, etc.)

$1,000 – Movement Builder (Power the strategy, outreach, and lobbying efforts)



