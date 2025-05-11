David vs Goliath Help NYC Homeowners FIGHT!

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $250
New York City homeowners are being crushed by laws written for corporations, not communities. While the hotel lobby and Airbnb fight for dominance, small homeowners—real people—are being stripped of their rights and labeled as landlords by a city government prioritizing profit over people.
🏪 Financial devastation
🚫 Government overreach
🛑 Enforcement laws meant for illegal hotels are targeting families
We are New York Homeowners Alliance, and we’ve crafted a legislative solution—Intro 948—that restores balance:
Wasn’t this the original goal of Local Law 18? Because it’s failed—and New Yorkers are paying the price.
My name is Tony Lindsay, a Brooklyn homeowner, author, filmmaker, public speaker—and founder of NYHOA. I created this movement because I’ve lived the struggle firsthand. I’m not waiting for change—I’m building it.
Your donation will help us:
This is David vs. Goliath—and we are David.
This is about our rights.
Our homes.
Our freedom.
The government doesn’t belong inside our homes—
and we won’t let them in.
