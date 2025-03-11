New wheels for Seth

Seth is a 4 year veteran of the United States Navy. Recently he moved to Fort Wayne to seek better opportunities in life and joined Pathway Community Church. Seth has recently started working but does not have a vehicle and walks over an hour each way to work regardless of the conditions. When he can, Seth pays for an Uber to church and men's groups. Unfortunately, the cost of the Uber rides takes away from the money that he is saving for a vehicle but Seth has been trusting in God and prioritizing his relationship with Jesus. We would like to help Seth get a vehicle to make hid life just a little bit easier. Anything you can donate would be very much appreciated as every dollar helps!