New Signage Fund

Hello to all the inspiring individuals who have found family, empowerment, and valuable kick- life skills at PNW KravMaga. This fundraiser is our way of expressing gratitude and giving back to the place that has given us so much. With your help, we aim to enhance our community by adding new signage to our building, symbolizing growth & progress. By contributing to this cause, you become an integral part of our journey towards expansion and flourishing. Together, let's continue to nurture and uplift our community to new heights. Thank you for being a part of our remarkable family at PNW KravMaga!