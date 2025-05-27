SCARLETTS FUND Newport Parent CoOp Preschool

The Newport Parent Cooperative Preschool has been serving Newport and the surrounding areas for over 50 years! We have strived to keep our costs low so families in our community can afford to send their children to Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten classes. As expenses continue to rise we solely operate on grants and donations from our community. We are humbly asking our community for donations to the SCARLETTS SCHOLARSHIP FUND. The Scarletts fund is used purely to help families cover tuition costs. This fund is also to help those families when an immediate crises hits their family and they are unable to commit to the tuition costs for the remainder of the year. Rather than have to pull their child from the classes they love so much, this fund helps cover that cost so the family doesn't have to worry about sending their child to school.

SCARLETTS STORY FROM HER PARENTS

In September 2022 Scarlett started preschool at the Newport Co-Op. She was so excited to go to school and make friends! She loved learning and enjoyed being social more than anything. Scarlett loved to do crafts, sing songs and play at recess. She only got to go to school for a few weeks before her tragic death, but those few weeks were some of her favorites. She would wake up every morning and ask to go to school, even when it wasn’t a school day. I have no doubt her love for learning would have been life long and she would have flourished in school. Because of Scarlett’s love for school, we wanted to keep her legacy alive by setting up a financial safety net for families who are needing help getting their kids to preschool. As her parents, we wanted to keep her name alive in a meaningful way and we thought there’s no better way than promoting and supporting the love of learning in other children. Scarlett only had 3 short years on this earth but we want to make sure her name lives on for many years to come.



