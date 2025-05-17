Mission for a Safer Roanoke

So many in Roanoke have suffered from life-altering trauma. Trauma victims often turn to crime; drugs, theft, violence, and human trafficking. This had lead Roanoke to the 2nd highest crime rate in Virginia.

NewMind Ministries works to change the lives of trauma victims who have turned to crime to cope. We teach victims a series of intentionally tailored methods and principles proven to be effective in healing emotional dysfunction caused by trauma. We help them walk through the healing process to rebuild sustainably healthy lives.



If we can reach our goal we will be able to bring the program to hundreds of needy individuals in different facilities in the valley, Roanoke's homeless community, the near homeless community, and individuals at-risk of turning to crime.



Please consider how you can bring healing to trauma victims in Roanoke.

www.newmindministries.org





Having spent 15 years working in behavioral care programs and ministries for trauma victims, Matt and Stephanie Kramm have seen many programs, methods, and principles that simply do not work. After a season of difficulty God answered their prayers and showed them multiple principles and methods that lead trauma victims from a place of weakness and fear into health trust, personal empowerment, and sustainable life change. Namely how to understand the love of Jesus and apply it in practical ways that can transform one’s mind and behaviors. Matt is able to teach the NewMind methods to abuse victims and those struggling with emotional dysfunctional. They also have plans to bring NewMind into homeless shelters as well as to victims on the streets.



Trauma can be turned into triumph. Destruction to renewal. The Image of God revealed, igniting freedom and victory.





