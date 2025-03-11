Support for Taos Community of Love

Taos Community of Love is a spiritual community, formerly Unity Church of Taos, that has been holding Sunday Services and healthful events for over 30 years. Our Sunday Services have a different speaker each week and our events include yoga, sound healing, physical exercise systems, concerts, meditation groups, 12-step groups and more.

We purchased our property in 2015. Recently we discovered that our septic system cannot take any more use and that a new leach field and necessary infrastructure is going to cost $17,000. We are turning to our local and global community of people who value our harmonious culture for help. With this work completed, we will be able to continue our spiritual work of educating, loving and supporting our local community as well as those who participate via zoom every week.