New Playground for Our Community

Help Us Build a New Playground for Glenwood City

I live in the small community of Glenwood City, Wisconsin, and I have never seen a playground as old and outdated as the one we currently have. Our children deserve a safe, fun, and welcoming place to play, but the playground equipment is old, worn out, and, in my opinion, may pose safety concerns that parents should not have to worry about when sending their children to the park.

I rarely see children using the playground anymore, except when they are already there because of a sporting event taking place nearby. The equipment is outdated, and the playground is not handicap accessible in any way. Every child in our community deserves the opportunity to play, explore, make memories, and simply be a kid.

I am raising money to help build a new playground where children in our community can come together to play, explore, and have fun in a safe and welcoming environment.

This would be more than just a new playground, it would be an investment in our children and in the future of our community. It would give families a place to gather and give our children a space they can truly enjoy and be proud of.

Your support would mean so much to us. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help bring this dream closer to reality.

Thank you for supporting our community and helping us give the children of Glenwood City the playground they deserve.