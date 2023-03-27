New Orleans Property Taxes For Zachary Taquino

Zachary is currently 32 years old. He was born and raised in New Orleans and lived with his mother, sister and his grandmother and grandfather. His mother passed away a few years ago. He never knew his father. His sister is not around. Zachary's mom, Cindy, was mentally challenged. Zachary is also mentally challenged. He is the sweetest most gentle and considerate young man. Zachary still lives in the Lakeview/West End area of New Orleans. He still resides at the same address as when he was born. He receives survivors death benefits from his mom as she paid into the system and died before retirement. Unfortunately it is not enough for Zachary to survive much less live a normal life. He does not have to pay rent as the home is paid. He does have to pay property taxes and is currently two and one half years delinquent. If they are not paid soon he will be homeless. The amount asked for is $5,000 * 2.5 years. That will make him at least stable and current on his property taxes. It does not, however, address the home he grew up in. It is in total disrepair. The air conditioning does not work and the roof needs to be replaced. There are several other maintenance items but the air conditioning and the roof are the biggest. He has never done drugs and he does not drink. I took him to The Metropolitan Human Services agency in New Orleans to try to get him through a work training program but will little luck. He is also on The Adult Protective Services list at the local agency. He does not seem to have the mental ability to recognize the direness of his situation. He used to get SNAP/food stamps. He had to re-apply and the SNAP monthly amount went from $120/month to now $9/month. He does not have any food pantry reserve food. If anyone can help him get more in SNAP benefits.....Please Help! If the taxes are not paid the property will be sold for taxes and he will be homeless. Thank you for reading this!