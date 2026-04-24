New Job with Injury

My name is Shannon. For the past 2 years I've committed everything to helping an elder roommate and for 6 months this year was unemployed.

I am a believer and in ministry most of my adult life.

The day i went back to work I was in a car accident in her vehicle. Not only struggling to pay for the damages--I was raised to fix what I broke-- but also now with a damaged wrist. 3 months later I am struggling to pay the bills on the repairs and about to lose our home!

Your help with these expenses will help w repair costs as well as outlier costs of monthly expenses.

I am working a part time job at night. At 68 with experience and a good education and an unswerving faith in God and the goodness of His people I believe He wont fail me.

"When you do it for the least of these, you do it for Me."



