New Horizons Center-Roma Child Education F3

The Problem:

The Roma are an ethnic sub-group of Romania who began migrating westward from the Indian sub-continent in the 11th century. In Romania, most Roma live largely in enclave communities, separate from the greater society. Due to cultural differences and high poverty and crime rates, the Roma are often marginalized and discriminated against. Many lack basic housing and sanitation, and a high percentage of children are used for forced labor or begging to support their families. Girls very often begin having children in their early teens, and boys all too often resort to crime activities.





As a result, too many Roma children grow up in impoverished circumstances lacking adequate education and opportunity.

A few statistics:

Number of Roma people in Romania: 1.6-2.5 Million Number of Roma segregated communities: 2,315 Number of sizeable Roma communities: 42 % of Roma living at or below the poverty line: 90% % of Roma children NOT attending school: 80% % of Roma convicts serving 2 or more sentences: 60% % of Romanian abandoned/orphaned children who are Roma: 80%





Our Solution :

We believe it is possible to interrupt this cycle of poverty through two very powerful things: the Gospel, and education. And this is exactly what we are bringing to Roma children in the two communities where we currently work. Our New Horizons Centers in Movilita and Veresti, Romania serve 150 Roma children from ages 6 to 18 with the following services:

Discipleship in the Gospel: developing and growing in relationship with Jesus Christ Casting vision on the power of education and the necessity of going to school Assistance with staying in public school/preventing drop-out: including providing school supplies, clothes, space in our center to wash so the children go to school clean, and emotional encouragement After-School Education: Assistance with school assignments plus additional educational enrichment Exposure to new possibilities, including careers, higher education, and life outside of their community





Results :

Results to date for our Roma students have been outstanding and enduring. Students who weren’t going to public school at all are now attending. Those who were once marginalized in the classroom are now participating as teachers embrace them. We’ve seen dramatic decreases in school drop rates, significant improvements in education performance (with some students achieving grades at the top of their classes) and dramatic improvements in emotional-social markers of wellbeing. Children in our program are now expressing visions for their future and what they dream to become. And they are learning that Jesus loves them and has a unique plan for their lives.





We need your help to continue this important work of reaching these children for Christ and educating them to give them the best possible future. Here are some ways you can help:

$50 – will sponsor a child for 1 month

$250 – will provide food 100 hot meals for children

$500 – will sponsor a classroom for 1 month

$1,000+ – will build the soccer pitch/play area





Please pray for the Roma children and their families. They are each made in the image of God and it is truly our honor to serve them. Thank you for your prayerful consideration and support. We are grateful for your partnership in this incredible Gospel mission.



