New home, new life

A couple of high school sweethearts, beginning in 2014 and still going strong. Went from living in a shed in the backyard, to renting in a 3 bedroom home with 3 daughters. Times are great, but at the same time. Housing is hard, and it is hard to our girls when we have to keep moving and changing their schools. We want to settle down and find our forever home. We’ve always done it on our own, but we are in the situation where we basically hit our peak. We just need a little extra to get over this hurdle, and FINALLY get the one thing our family is missing. If you’ve read this far, I thank you just for that, and Thank everyone for everything else.