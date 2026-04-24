New Heights Youth Development Organization

New Heights is a sports-based youth development organization that combines basketball programming with academic support, social-emotional learning, college prep and career readiness services. Our mission is to educate and empower promising underserved youth to be leaders, champions and student-athletes by developing the skills necessary for success in high school, college and life.





Your support helps us expand these programs and reach more young people who need mentorship, opportunity, and a path forward. Thank you for standing with us.