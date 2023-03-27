New camera

I never imagined I would have to create a fundraiser like this, but sometimes life puts you in situations you never expect.





I recently graduated with my degree in Digital Filmmaking, something I worked extremely hard for. After years of learning filmmaking, editing, cinematography, storytelling, and everything that goes into creating professional video, I was finally ready to take what I learned and turn it into a career.





Then my camera was stolen.





My camera wasn't just a piece of equipment. It was my way of creating, building my portfolio, taking on photography and video projects, and making money doing something I truly love. It was one of the most important tools I had to put my degree to work.





Losing it was heartbreaking, especially right after graduating. I was excited to start this next chapter of my life, but without a camera, it has become extremely difficult for me to continue taking on projects. Unfortunately, I can't afford to replace it on my own right now.





That's why I'm asking for your help.





My goal is to raise enough money to purchase my dream camera and get back behind the camera. With it, I can start accepting projects again, build my portfolio, gain experience, meet new clients, and begin creating an income from the skills I spent years developing.





I know a camera may seem like just an expensive piece of technology, but to me it represents an opportunity to rebuild. I don't expect a camera to make my career successful for me. I know that part is up to me. What I need is the opportunity to get started again.





I worked hard for my degree because filmmaking is something I'm passionate about. I want to use the education and skills I've gained to create meaningful work, tell stories, capture important memories, and build a career that I'm proud of.





I also want to pay the kindness forward.





If I'm fortunate enough to reach my goal and get back to work, I want to dedicate some of my time to doing free photography or video work for people, families, small businesses, organizations, or others who may not otherwise be able to afford professional services.





If someone is willing to help me get back on my feet, I want to eventually be in a position where I can help someone else.





Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to my goal. Even $5, $10, or $20 can make a difference. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, coworkers, or on social media would mean just as much to me.





Having my camera stolen was a major setback, but I don't want it to stop me from pursuing my dream. I worked too hard for my degree and for the skills I've developed to give up now.





I'm asking for a helping hand so I can get back to doing what I love.





If you donate, you're not simply helping me buy a camera. You're helping me get back to work, use the degree I worked so hard for, rebuild my career, and continue pursuing my dream.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, supporting my fundraiser, sharing it, or believing in me.





My goal is simple: get back behind the camera, get back to work, and keep creating.





Thank you for helping me make that possible.