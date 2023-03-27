New Beginnings Center-Prisoner Rehabilitation F3

The Need :

In Romania, men who have been incarcerated become outcasts. After being released, they face terrible odds against them of starting a new life as productive, society-contributing citizens. Most find it extremely difficult to obtain lawful employment, making it impossible to obtain a place to live. Many do not have the coping skills to adjust to a new life and reintegrate into society. Thus, many become desperate and return to old patterns, re-commiting a crime and returning to prison, where at least they receive the most basic of food and shelter. So for far too many, the cycle of crime and incarceration continues.





Why Care? :

First, because the incarcerated are human beings whom God loves. Many men in prisons in Romania were once orphans, abused or neglected teens, or Romani who faced extraordinary disadvantages in education and social acceptance. While nothing excuses the crime they committed, we must recognize that as human beings they have intrinsic and eternal value. Both our faith and our lived experience tells us that no one is a throw-away! And through the power of the gospel, transformation is possible!

But caring for men coming out of prison also has benefits for the greater society. Preventing future crimes committed by recidivists is an incalculable positive for future would-be victims of crime. And the constructive contributions to society that ex-prisoners can make as productive family members, fathers, workers, and even leaders has multi-generational social impact that all may benefit from.





Our Solution :

Our strategic approach to Prisoner Rehabilitation has two key elements:

Outreach into Romanian prisons: We visit prisons in Romania on a weekly basis, bringing messages of faith and encouragement, as well as personal development education to help these men think differently about themselves, life, and their place int it. We distribute Bibles and Christian literature. And we foster Family Reunification Days. Through this program, many men have come to Christ and have taken steps toward a new life. New Beginnings Center for Prisoner Rehabilitation: At our center in Suceava County, Romania, men enter a 6-12 month residential program aimed at helping them find a new beginning and then reintegrate successfully into family and society. They receive free housing and food, as well as comprehensive empowerment programming, including job skills training, life skills training, personal development training, and Christian discipleship. We also help them find and obtain employment and assist with family reunification upon graduating through the program. This center is literally changing lives through the power of the love of Christ!





Gift Breakdowns:

$50 – will provide 2 weeks of food for a student

$250 – will provide transportation to job training for 2 months

$500 – will sponsor a student for a month

$1,000 – will help build resident assistant’s living quarters





Your support today will change lives for these men and their families. Thank you so much for your prayerful consideration.





We are also able to accept checks at Fight for Freedom, 126 Coram Lane Orange, CT 06477. Visit www.fightforfreedom.net for more information.





God bless you!