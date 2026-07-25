Never imagined I would need this but...

Hi all,





I am a 61 year old woman in dire need of help. I have worked since I was 13 years old, have successfully provided for myself and my children and kept a roof over my head, and paid my own bills for all my life. Unfortunately, I lost my job and because of that, my home was foreclosed and my car repossesed. My credit is now shot too so I don't qualify for a loan.





I am currently living with my son and his family but they have their own obligations and are able to help with food and housing only (thank God for that!). My son lives in a suburban area with no access to public transportation. He and his wife need use of their own vehicles.





I am in a situation where I need a job to get back on my feet but I am having to turn down interviews for good jobs because I don't have a car. If I can get some good samaritans to help me with funds to buy even a junk car that would carry me through for a few months (until I get a job and can improve), I would be very grateful.





I have worked all my life and have never mooched off people or been lazy, and having to turn to total strangers for help is very embarassing to me but I have no other option at this point in my life.





If anyone can help, no matter the amount, I thank you in advance.